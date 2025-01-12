POEM: Not Happy

Not Happy

What can one say

of the world of today,

That doesn't involve

despair and dismay

As we watch our reality

flip on its head

And oligarchs become politicians instead!

The wealthiest wallow

in riches obscene,

While the rest of us struggle

They're "living the dream".

The truth has been lost

in a forest of lies

That befuddle our minds

and betray our own lives.

The "exceptional" ones

are out of their brains

They've elected a con man

Who's clearly insane!

And the forces of greed

and destroyers of worlds

Count their dollars and shekels

as genocide unfurls.

The world's ethics and morals

have gone by the way,

And murderous maniacs

are holding full sway.

Climate change quickens

with each passing day

While coal and gas flourish

They're not going away!

So what can one say

of the world of today?

I'm leaning towards

WE ARE NOT OK!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

