POEM: Not Happy

Not Happy

(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

Not Happy

What can one say
of the world of today,
That doesn't involve 
despair and dismay 

As we watch our reality 
flip on its head 
And oligarchs become politicians instead!

The wealthiest wallow 
in riches obscene,
While the rest of us struggle 
They're "living the dream".

The truth has been lost 
in a forest of lies 
That befuddle our minds 
and betray our own lives.

The "exceptional" ones
are out of their brains 
They've elected a con man 
Who's clearly insane!

And the forces of greed 
and destroyers of worlds 
Count their dollars and shekels 
as genocide unfurls.

The world's ethics and morals 
have gone by the way,
And murderous maniacs 
are holding full sway.

Climate change quickens 
with each passing day 
While coal and gas flourish 
They're not going away!

So what can one say 
of the world of today?
I'm leaning towards 
WE ARE NOT OK!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

