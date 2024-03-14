SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse News

POEM: Moan of Gaza

By
(Image by Ahmed Akacha | Pexels)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Moan of Gaza

Moan of Gaza, Moan of Gaza, men have made you.
You’re so like a city laid out like dominoes
is it only ’cause you’re flattened that they see you?
For those horizontal dominoes, Moan of Gaza?
Do you lie to tempt responders, Moan of Gaza?
Or is this your way to make a human weep?
Many architects have dreams of your rebuild.
They just lie there and they languish there.
Have you breath, are you real, Moan of Gaza?
Or just a cold and lonely ugly wreck of war?
Do you lie to tempt responders, Moan of Gaza?
Or is this your way to make a human weep?
Many architects have dreams of your rebuild.
They just lie there and they languish there.
Have you breath, are you real, Moan of Gaza?
Or just a cold and lonely ugly wreck of war?
Moan of Gaza, Moan of Gaza.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

