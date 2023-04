MISSING CHECKMATE



Move after move, the game unfolds;

There are no clocks, though time

Is running out and turn by turn

White and black resort their pieces —

But each time they miss the checkmate

That’s there for either player.

Back and forth and neither

Can win, nor end the game,

Except by forcing that checkmate —

By doing the right thing at last.





John Leonard is a Canberra-based writer and poet who has had five poetry collections published.