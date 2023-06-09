SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: Leaving them in the lurch

By | | comments |
(Image by Dan Jensen)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

 

LEAVING THEM IN THE LURCH

It's not easy getting old,
'Specially when you've just been told 
You no longer have a hold
On life's parade.

But great shadow grips my heart 
As I prepare now to depart 
Leaving loved ones to an Earth 
That's been betrayed!

Betrayed by politicians 
Who've had no inhibitions,
Taking bribes to tell us
Not to be afraid.

Of the "harmless" lumps of coal 
That devoured whole their souls,
Fossil fuels or else!
Was what they all decreed.

Crushing hopes I had when young 
That a Star Trek world would come,
Never dreaming that the Earth 
Would die of greed!

We've all now seen the floods' implosions,
The warming waters in our oceans,
The fires burning beyond
All imagination.

The rural backs that droughts are breaking 
The melting ice that's flooding nations,
And the storms that sweep before them
All creation!

Yet still we hear the bleating 
Of fools denying global heating,
And fossil billionaires
Still scheming.

For the riches they'll be reaving,
For the harm
That they're still dealing 
To our world!

I fear the damage has been done,
And there's a world of hurt to come
For those yet born 
And those who stand now in defiance,

Of the laws designed to quell 
Protestors 'gainst this climate hell,
Whom brutal police can now compel 
With strict compliance!

So,  as I take my final leaving 
It is I who will be grieving, 
For those who'll face the fatal heavings 
Of an Earth soon past all hope of climate healing.

And as my loved ones I embrace,
I'll warn of what they've yet to face 
On a world that dies of greed
And in disgrace!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
ARTS POETRY AND VERSE
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem verse capitalism greed neoliberalism environment climate crisis fossil fuels coal
Share Article
Recent articles by Ann Meharg
POEM: Leaving them in the lurch

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
POEM: A tale of two Murdochs

This poem is an IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
POEM: Are the Liberals doomed?

This poem is an IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate