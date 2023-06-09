POEM: Leaving them in the lurch

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

LEAVING THEM IN THE LURCH

It's not easy getting old,

'Specially when you've just been told

You no longer have a hold

On life's parade.

But great shadow grips my heart

As I prepare now to depart

Leaving loved ones to an Earth

That's been betrayed!

Betrayed by politicians

Who've had no inhibitions,

Taking bribes to tell us

Not to be afraid.

Of the "harmless" lumps of coal

That devoured whole their souls,

Fossil fuels or else!

Was what they all decreed.

Crushing hopes I had when young

That a Star Trek world would come,

Never dreaming that the Earth

Would die of greed!

We've all now seen the floods' implosions,

The warming waters in our oceans,

The fires burning beyond

All imagination.

The rural backs that droughts are breaking

The melting ice that's flooding nations,

And the storms that sweep before them

All creation!

Yet still we hear the bleating

Of fools denying global heating,

And fossil billionaires

Still scheming.

For the riches they'll be reaving,

For the harm

That they're still dealing

To our world!

I fear the damage has been done,

And there's a world of hurt to come

For those yet born

And those who stand now in defiance,

Of the laws designed to quell

Protestors 'gainst this climate hell,

Whom brutal police can now compel

With strict compliance!

So, as I take my final leaving

It is I who will be grieving,

For those who'll face the fatal heavings

Of an Earth soon past all hope of climate healing.

And as my loved ones I embrace,

I'll warn of what they've yet to face

On a world that dies of greed

And in disgrace!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

