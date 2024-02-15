POEM: Just stop

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.
Just stop
How can the world keep on turning,
How can our leaders ignore
The thousands of souls who are dying,
At the merciless hands of foes far from our shores.
How can we sleep with the knowing,
That our roars of disgust are ignored.
How can we rise and not recognise
That great Evil is ruling abroad!
We cannot deny
What's in front of our eyes,
As Allies cut aid
Because Israel lies.
And all aid for their victims
Is now "put to the sword"
By the fury and greed
Of the Zionists' Lord!
We shall never forgive
The Murderers of a People.
We shall never forget
the Cruelty of the Guilty.
Or the blood on the hands
Of complicit sellers of death!
Don't look now. It's the end of the world.
The end of our Humanity.
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.
