POEM: Just stop

How can the world keep on turning, How can our leaders ignore The thousands of souls who are dying, At the merciless hands of foes far from our shores.

How can we sleep with the knowing, That our roars of disgust are ignored. How can we rise and not recognise That great Evil is ruling abroad!

We cannot deny What's in front of our eyes, As Allies cut aid Because Israel lies.

And all aid for their victims Is now "put to the sword" By the fury and greed Of the Zionists' Lord!

We shall never forgive

The Murderers of a People.

We shall never forget

the Cruelty of the Guilty.

Or the blood on the hands

Of complicit sellers of death!

Don't look now. It's the end of the world.

The end of our Humanity.

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.