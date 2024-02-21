POEM: Housing crisis

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Housing crisis

Julian can’t sing.

It’s what he loves to do.

Julian can’t sing;

It always causes a really big blue.

Julian can’t sing.

His room is so small.

Julian can’t sing;

His ice-addict neighbours will punch the wall.

Julian can’t sing.

He tells me a worker grabbed him by the throat.

Julian can’t sing;

He will be the one charged with assault.

Julian can’t sing.

Even when the doors are closed and he is all alone.

Julian can’t sing.

He really hates living in the place they make him call home.

Darren Rexter is a freelance journalist, labour activist, campaigner and advocate. You can follow him on Twitter @DarrenRexter.

