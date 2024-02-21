SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: Housing crisis

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Housing crisis 

Julian can’t sing.
It’s what he loves to do.
Julian can’t sing;
It always causes a really big blue.

Julian can’t sing.
His room is so small.
Julian can’t sing;
His ice-addict neighbours will punch the wall.

Julian can’t sing.
He tells me a worker grabbed him by the throat.
Julian can’t sing;
He will be the one charged with assault.

Julian can’t sing.
Even when the doors are closed and he is all alone.
Julian can’t sing.
He really hates living in the place they make him call home.

Darren Rexter is a freelance journalist, labour activist, campaigner and advocate. You can follow him on Twitter @DarrenRexter.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ARTS POETRY AND VERSE LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem Australia housing crisis housing affordability inflation renting #auspol cost of living creative writing
Share Article
Recent articles by Darren Rexter
POEM: Housing crisis

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
Commonwealth Employment Service: The pitfalls of privatisation

Darren Rexter examines the ways in which the privatisation of the Commonwealth ...  
Queensland Government goes with PPP scam for Cross River Rail

The Queensland Government's decision to fund it's Cross River Rail project via a ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate