SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: Football folly

By | | comments |
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockcliff (image via YouTube)

This short story is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

your words will not seduce us

however hard you try

Tassie's travelled down this road before

and we've learned that words belie

the truth behind those statements

designed to soothe and satisfy

and that claim all kinds of benefits

like economic boons that just defy

all reason, common sense, and facts –

it makes us roll our eyes and sigh

 

 

those attributes you say will flow

from this AFL team deal

and a brand new shiny stadium

that you insist is so ideal

because unless there is a stadium

there'll also be no team

AFL boss Gil has spoken, and

brooks no argument it seems

 

 

so this large and ugly stadium

for which you've sold Tasmania's soul

will have a billion dollar price tag

once costs spin beyond control

(which they will, that’s just a given

no matter how much you cajole)

but you’ve dismissed public opinion

in the one and lonely poll

(the result not one you wished for

but instead a clear own goal!)

yet you still support this eyesore

that's been dubbed a toilet bowl

 

 

so like premiers before him Rockliff insists we have a fight

and the state is now divided because he’s chosen to incite

the anger of the people – but the culprit’s still the same

be it pulp mills, dams or forests

the ‘greenies’ always are to blame

 

never mind the hospitals that are struggling to cope

or the doctors and the nurses who’ve all abandoned hope

that your government will listen, appreciate the crisis that is health

you say the stadium’s more important

because it will help increase our wealth

 

 

and never mind the homeless, Rocky

all those people sleeping rough

you think the stadium's more important

than Tasmanians doing it tough

Anne Layton-Bennett is a writer based in Tasmania.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SPORT TASMANIA POETRY AND VERSE
AFL Jeremy Rockcliff Liberal Party Anne Layton-Bennett Gillon McLaughlan Tasmania Tasmania AFL #auspol homelessness poetry
Share Article
Recent articles by Anne Layton-Bennett
POEM: Football folly

This short story is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
POEM: War games

This short story is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
POEM: Fossil fools

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate