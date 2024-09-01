POEM: Dublin Mosaic

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Dublin Mosaic

In early summer, when music played on Grafton-street

I passed a bronze Daniel on O’Connell-street

making for Mountjoy-square

Windy sunshine shadowed me, through haze, on upward

By dingy flats, on dusty lanes, side-lined with greenery

Curiosity directed me; above the city’s configuration

To rehabilitative air, and the house of a wine-merchant’s son

Lost and until now forgotten Dead & buried

His eyes reposed with pennies

in eighteen thirty-four.

Myra Denise Kavanagh is interested in local history. She is a winner of the Lord Walter FitzGerald Prize and a runner-up in the 2024 Harry Gration History Prize.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

