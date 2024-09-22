POEM: Dragon Dreaming

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

A poem based on the current Israeli-Palestinian crisis, touching on the intergenerational effects of war on children.

Dragon Dreaming

On the out-going tide

Some see reef and not much more

I see ancient sleeping dragons

Curled up close to shore

I imagine they lie waiting

For a distant lunar call

To a mystic moonlight gathering

At the dragons’ seaside hall

For the swirling sands have whispered

And the tongues of tide do cry

Of a distant war and carnage

In the land called Palestine

Dragon nostrils flare in anger

As they hear the deeds of man

Of the bombs and broken children

Annihilation of homeland

So they hatch a plan together

And as one they do agree

To take a piece of this land with them

Destination Galilee

A mighty rumble there would happen

As they tunnel the Dead Sea

To burst and split that land forever

Two-state solution by decree

And the dragons then would gather

On the nearby Gaza shore

To lift the broken children gently

And see their parents weep no more

They would wing them out in numbers

To the calmer waters near

To that waiting piece of Paradise

Free of violence and fear

Then prevailing winds would lift high

Those ancient warriors abroad

And return them once more swiftly

To our curling rocky shore

As they settle in their circle

Dragons pen these words with care

And command the shifting sands to spread them

To all those who want to dare

Share the dream of ancient dragons

Protect the children far and wide

For the seed of life lies in them

Love or hate on the incoming tide.

Lidia Myburgh lives in a bush paradise near Toodyay, Western Australia. She enjoys reading, hiking, kayaking, appreciating quiet open spaces, painting, and creative writing but only ever seems to write poetry on windy days by the sea.

