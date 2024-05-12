POEM: Clash by night

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Clash by night

Now we are all eschatologists,

(red skeletal leaf our emblem).

Life here excessively grim,

we can’t call on any Christs

or interceding Prophets

with their nostrums of repair,

but make our lone philosophy ─

If an afterlife is; or has fled

when neighbour has a bullet in the head

and children starve in awful agony.



Eternity.



A smokescreen now has to dissolve.

Perhaps a Palestine Sunbird may evolve.

K F Pearson has been an art critic, journalist, editor, and anthologist. He is also a co-founder of Black Pepper Publishing and author of several poetry books, which can be found HERE.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles