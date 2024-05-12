SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts Fiction

POEM: Clash by night

By K F Pearson
(Image by Ömer Faruk Yıldız | Pexelx)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Clash by night

Now we are all eschatologists,
(red skeletal leaf our emblem).
Life here excessively grim,
we can’t call on any Christs
or interceding Prophets
with their nostrums of repair,
but make our lone philosophy ─
If an afterlife is; or has fled
when neighbour has a bullet in the head
and children starve in awful agony.

Eternity.

A smokescreen now has to dissolve.
Perhaps a Palestine Sunbird may evolve.

K F Pearson has been an art critic, journalist, editor, and anthologist. He is also a co-founder of Black Pepper Publishing and author of several poetry books, which can be found HERE.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

