This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.



POEM: Catching air

I drop in late. I am flying again…

But I am not quite there, so I cut back hard and I am catching air.

We paddled as one; now there is only me.

I saw it coming, I can read the sea.

The tide had changed. We stayed too long.

I wanted more and it was wrong?

The tides are set as if in stone,

not by a surfer drifting on his own.

Riding the wave, you are on show

but fall, get pressed, you must let go.

It's power raw; there is no point to fight;

you are now in deep not taking flight.

I am a surfer, I know the score

and in time, with patience, I will make the shore.

It just can’t be hurried as the sea decides;

a surfer is just there to ride.

You’re safe at home where you should be?

You made your choice and you are free.

I don’t reach out. There is no one there.

I am almost done and I am out of air.

I am resigned

and the choice is made.

I break the surface;

"one more wave".

