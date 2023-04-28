SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: Are the Liberals doomed?

(Image by Dan Jensen)

 

ARE THE LIBERALS DOOMED?
 

We live in a land

Where the Liberal brand 

Is now toxic beyond all redemption.

But they might stand a chance 

If they'd just cast a glance

At the option of group introspection.

 

For no leadership change 

Or attempts to exchange 

Their “image” for something electable,

Will turn voters' minds 

From their multiple crimes;

Thousands dead at their hands deemed detestable.

 

And there is no way back 

For the Liberal hacks 

Who would lurch further Right,

Far away from the light to where demons give fright —

That will only result in more failure.

'cause that GOP schtick

With attached MAGA hicks 

Is not gonna work in Australia.

 

Are the Liberals doomed?

We can only assume 

That there's no moral change 

Coming anytime soon,

While they cling to collective delirium.

We can only but hope 

They'll take Barney the dope 

On their slide down the slope to oblivion.

 

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

