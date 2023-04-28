POEM: Are the Liberals doomed?

ARE THE LIBERALS DOOMED?
We live in a land
Where the Liberal brand
Is now toxic beyond all redemption.
But they might stand a chance
If they'd just cast a glance
At the option of group introspection.
For no leadership change
Or attempts to exchange
Their “image” for something electable,
Will turn voters' minds
From their multiple crimes;
Thousands dead at their hands deemed detestable.
And there is no way back
For the Liberal hacks
Who would lurch further Right,
Far away from the light to where demons give fright —
That will only result in more failure.
'cause that GOP schtick
With attached MAGA hicks
Is not gonna work in Australia.
Are the Liberals doomed?
We can only assume
That there's no moral change
Coming anytime soon,
While they cling to collective delirium.
We can only but hope
They'll take Barney the dope
On their slide down the slope to oblivion.
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.
