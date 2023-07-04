POEM: An Ode to Senator Thorpe

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.

AN ODE TO SENATOR THORPE

It's a new generation and pronouns are the rage,

Plus a new batch of pollies have taken the stage.

Of all of them though, there is who stands out,

And it's Senator Thorpe, without a shadow of doubt.

On the coattails of the Greens, she came by Harley to town,

Championing minorities and sticking it to the Crown.

Some people are asking, Is she barking mad?

In fairness it was Bolt and Sky News who elected to give a platform to her dad.

Now widely criticised for “making a fuss”,

But imagine your own father throwing you under the bus!

Evicted from a strip club with verbal abuse her great crime,

Some may just argue she's ahead of her time.

But how was Barnaby Joyce, commenting with presumption,

About someone else's alcoholic consumption!

Man-handled by police — I've been there myself,

If politics was about realness, she'd be top shelf.

Everyone seems to have had a go at ripping her down.

But she's not one to mess with — how about that Van clown?

On the Parliament's stage she told Pauline where to go,

But there are just so few who haven't wanted to, though.

To their discredit, no sisters have paused the great goad,

Easier to paint her crazy — it serves their cause so.

Condemned by so many and told to go take a hike,

In fairness, with chance, I'd ride a great Martin bike!

Neither poised nor polished, but should she need be?

A woman after my own heart — you get what you see.

She is not fit for parliament, says Van like white Sir.

Or could it be the great halls, aren't ready for her?

Running scared and desperate to stop her calling them out.

Perhaps running scared of the fact she is gaining some clout.

Who would actually write this, I hear the hacks say,

It's not even fiction — burn the rulebook, she'd say.

A controversial poem, perhaps, but let it be known,

Senator Thorpe — this is an ode.

Let all young girls take a sip from her cup,

If only we were all a bit more Lidia as we grew up.

Naomi Fryers is a writer, author, storyteller and TedX speaker from Melbourne.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles