POEM: A tale of two Murdochs

A TALE OF TWO MURDOCHS
The two Murdoch Lords
Of near all they surveyed,
In the media landscape
Must now be afraid!
'cause their empire is crumbling
The edges now frayed,
As the strings of their puppets
Around them cascade.
Many years, they've been busily
Pulling the strings,
Of corrupt politicians
They have paid well to sing.
In praise of old fossils,
Coal, oil and fracked gas,
Guaranteeing climatic destruction
En masse!
But the winds are now changing
For Murdoch and son,
Their political puppets
Unelected and done.
And the public's no longer
Deceived by their lies,
AKA propaganda,
Thinly veiled, bare disguised.
And to Rupert's surprise
A mistake did arise
From their bid to upend that Election.
'twas to blame the machines
Of smart men with the means
Of objecting to gross defamation!
Murdoch settled, of course,
'twas their only recourse,
But the truth had escaped
By due process.
Now fresh lawsuits are raining,
With sharp lawyers now claiming
Many billions more dollars
In redress.
But the cult they created
Refuse to be sated
By the truth or bald facts,
Our time there is wasted.
Instead they insist
In a Freudian twist,
That the Lord of All Lies
Be forthwith reinstated!
This was not in their plans
When they aided Trump's scams,
Murdoch's object was wealth uninhibited.
But enabling a tyrant's revenge
Will be dammed!
And should end with indictments unlimited!
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.
