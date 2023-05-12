SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
POEM: A tale of two Murdochs

(Image by Dan Jensen)

 

A TALE OF TWO MURDOCHS
 

The two Murdoch Lords 

Of near all they surveyed,

In the media landscape

Must now be afraid!

'cause their empire is crumbling 

The edges now frayed, 

As the strings of their puppets 

Around them cascade.

 

Many years, they've been busily 

Pulling the strings,

Of corrupt politicians 

They have paid well to sing.

In praise of old fossils,

Coal, oil and fracked gas,

Guaranteeing climatic destruction 

En masse!

 

But the winds are now changing 

For Murdoch and son,

Their political puppets

Unelected and done.

And the public's no longer 

Deceived by their lies, 

AKA propaganda,

Thinly veiled, bare disguised.

 

And to Rupert's surprise 

A mistake did arise 

From their bid to upend that Election.

'twas to blame the machines 

Of smart men with the means 

Of objecting to gross defamation!

 

Murdoch settled, of course,

'twas their only recourse,

But the truth had escaped 

By due process.

Now fresh lawsuits are raining,

With sharp lawyers now claiming

Many billions more dollars

In redress.

 

But the cult they created 

Refuse to be sated 

By the truth or bald facts,

Our time there is wasted.

Instead they insist 

In a Freudian twist,

That the Lord of All Lies 

Be forthwith reinstated! 

 

This was not in their plans 

When they aided Trump's scams, 

Murdoch's object was wealth uninhibited.

But enabling a tyrant's revenge

Will be dammed! 

And should end with indictments unlimited!

 

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

