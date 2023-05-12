POEM: A tale of two Murdochs

A TALE OF TWO MURDOCHS



The two Murdoch Lords

Of near all they surveyed,

In the media landscape

Must now be afraid!

'cause their empire is crumbling

The edges now frayed,

As the strings of their puppets

Around them cascade.

Many years, they've been busily

Pulling the strings,

Of corrupt politicians

They have paid well to sing.

In praise of old fossils,

Coal, oil and fracked gas,

Guaranteeing climatic destruction

En masse!

But the winds are now changing

For Murdoch and son,

Their political puppets

Unelected and done.

And the public's no longer

Deceived by their lies,

AKA propaganda,

Thinly veiled, bare disguised.

And to Rupert's surprise

A mistake did arise

From their bid to upend that Election.

'twas to blame the machines

Of smart men with the means

Of objecting to gross defamation!

Murdoch settled, of course,

'twas their only recourse,

But the truth had escaped

By due process.

Now fresh lawsuits are raining,

With sharp lawyers now claiming

Many billions more dollars

In redress.

But the cult they created

Refuse to be sated

By the truth or bald facts,

Our time there is wasted.

Instead they insist

In a Freudian twist,

That the Lord of All Lies

Be forthwith reinstated!

This was not in their plans

When they aided Trump's scams,

Murdoch's object was wealth uninhibited.

But enabling a tyrant's revenge

Will be dammed!

And should end with indictments unlimited!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

