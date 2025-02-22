POEM: A Song of Change

A Song of Change (To the tune of Bob Dylan's, 'The Times They Are A-Changin'.' ) Come listen, good people

and hear my refrain,

The world as we knew it

has gone up in flames,

As the victims of Zionist hate

have been slain,

While the world watches on

in great pain,

Is there nothing that can stop this sharp

moral decline,

As the times, they are a-changin'.

The U.S. has voted for oligarch gain,

It looks like the Dark Ages

are coming again,

They've cut aid to the people

to serve their own ends,

Heaping praise on their foes,

Picking fights with their friends,

And the rights of their women

have been thrown in the bin,

'Cause the times, they are a-changin'.

The geopolitical map has been strained

Nations shocked by the turmoil

know a choice must be made,

There's an ally now hostile

and threatening trade,

But when friends become bullies,

a price must be paid,

As traditional foes proffer help with

a smile,

'Cause the times, they are a-changin'.