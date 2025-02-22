SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: A Song of Change

By | | comments |
(Image via calypso77 | stock.adobe.com)

A Song of Change

(To the tune of Bob Dylan's, 'The Times They Are A-Changin'.' )

Come listen, good people 
and hear my refrain,
The world as we knew it 
has gone up in flames, 
As the victims of Zionist hate 
have been slain,
While the world watches on 
in great pain,
Is there nothing that can stop this sharp 
moral decline,
As the times, they are a-changin'.

The U.S. has voted for oligarch gain,
It looks like the Dark Ages 
are coming again,
They've cut aid to the people 
to serve their own ends,
Heaping praise on their foes,  
Picking fights with their friends,
And the rights of their women 
have been thrown in the bin,
'Cause the times, they are a-changin'.  

The geopolitical map has been strained 
Nations shocked by the turmoil 
know a choice must be made,
There's an ally now hostile 
and threatening trade,
But when friends become bullies,
a price must be paid,
As traditional foes proffer help with 
a smile,
'Cause the times, they are a-changin'.

Come gather good people 
Join hands while we cry,
For a world that is dying 
in front of our eyes,
Teach your children the difference 
between right and what's wrong,
And spread tolerance and love 
Through your words and through song,
We will stand in the light and we'll 
weather dark storms!
For the times, they are a-changin'.

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS POETRY AND VERSE WAR LIFE & ARTS
POEM greed Donald Trump USA poverty morality genocide Gaza oligarchs zionism
Share Article
Recent articles by Ann Meharg
POEM: A Song of Change

Come listen, good people and hear my refrain, the world as we knew it has gone up ...  
POEM: Not Happy

What can one say of the world of today that doesn't involve despair and dismay ...  
POEM: Queensland's choice

There's a choice to be made in the state where I live, between those who have taken ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate