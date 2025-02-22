POEM: A Song of Change

A Song of Change
(To the tune of Bob Dylan's, 'The Times They Are A-Changin'.' )
Come listen, good people
and hear my refrain,
The world as we knew it
has gone up in flames,
As the victims of Zionist hate
have been slain,
While the world watches on
in great pain,
Is there nothing that can stop this sharp
moral decline,
As the times, they are a-changin'.
The U.S. has voted for oligarch gain,
It looks like the Dark Ages
are coming again,
They've cut aid to the people
to serve their own ends,
Heaping praise on their foes,
Picking fights with their friends,
And the rights of their women
have been thrown in the bin,
'Cause the times, they are a-changin'.
The geopolitical map has been strained
Nations shocked by the turmoil
know a choice must be made,
There's an ally now hostile
and threatening trade,
But when friends become bullies,
a price must be paid,
As traditional foes proffer help with
a smile,
'Cause the times, they are a-changin'.
Come gather good people
Join hands while we cry,
For a world that is dying
in front of our eyes,
Teach your children the difference
between right and what's wrong,
And spread tolerance and love
Through your words and through song,
We will stand in the light and we'll
weather dark storms!
For the times, they are a-changin'.
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired.
