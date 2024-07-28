POEM: A letter to the children of tomorrow

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

A letter to the children of tomorrow

Dear Children of the Tomorrow, in sorrowed verse we write,

To pen our deep apology beneath the failing light.

We've ravaged Eden's gardens, and scarred her innocent face,

And left a fractured legacy of greed's unyielding pace.

Forgive us for the forests, where once the giants stood,

Their branches high and mighty, their roots of ancient wood.

We felled their lofty canopies and silenced whispered dreams,

Their fallen forms now stories, adrift in muddy streams.

Once pure and sparkling rivers, now heavy, choked, and foul,

No longer sing with clarity, but moan a mournful howl.

Their crystal veins, once life itself, are tainted now with blight,

The shimmering scales of fish are gone, lost in endless night.

The oceans, vast and sapphire, with treasures held within,

Are tombs of plastic relics, borne of our careless sin.

Coral citadels, once resplendent, lie pale and cold as bone,

Their colours drained to silence, their teeming life now flown.

The air, once sweet with fragrance, from blossoms fresh and bright,

Now hangs a heavy curtain, a testament to plight.

The wind that sang through valleys green, now carries cries of pain,

A dirge of darkened futures, beneath a sky of stain.

In cities sprawling, concrete-clad, where nature's breath is thin,

We built our towers to the skies, and drowned the wild within.

The whispering leaves of yesteryear, now whispers of the past,

Replaced by metal murmurs, in shadows deep and vast.

Creatures grand and humble, who walked this world beside,

Have vanished from the wilderness, swept away by tide.

The thylacine’s bark, the marl’s squeek, the Tasman starling’s song,

Are echoes in the empty night, of what we’ve rendered wrong.

Mountains mined to hollowness, valleys deep and scarred,

Our insatiable appetite left nature bereft and marred.

Glaciers pure, as ancient as the dawn of time itself,

Now weep into the oceans, their sorrow on the shelf.

For all these acts, we beg of you, forgive our blinded ways,

And listen to our earnest plea, in these twilight days.

Though the world we've handed over bears the marks of our neglect,

In your hands lies a future, that you can yet protect.

See the Earth with reverence, its beauty in each form,

In every leaf and petal, where wonder is the norm.

Nurture the silent forests, let rivers run again,

And build a realm of radiance, where love and nature reign.

Embrace the ancient wisdom, that the earth does softly impart,

In the rustling of the branches, in the pulsing of its heart.

Guard the fragile sanctuaries, where wild things find their peace,

And in their freedom, find the song where human hearts release.

Let the oceans breathe again, with depths both bright and vast,

Heal the coral gardens; restore what we’ve surpassed.

Clear the skies of smog and smoke, let sunlight grace the land,

And cherish every creature, with a gentle, guiding hand.

In the sprawling fields of flowers, let bees and butterflies,

Paint the air with vibrant hues, beneath the open skies.

Plant trees that reach the heavens, their roots deep in the soil,

And find the joy in simple things, in honest, earnest toil.

Turn away from fleeting gold, and listen to the call,

For nature’s wealth is boundless, beyond the worth of all.

In every bird's sweet melody, in every dew-kissed morn,

Lies a promise of a world anew, where harmony is sworn.

Learn from all our errors, let them be your guide,

Tread lightly on this precious earth, with each and every stride.

Hold every creature dearly, from the mighty to the small,

And in their quiet presence, find the greatest gift of all.

Rise with dawn’s first light, and greet the day with care,

For in your hands lies power, to make the world more fair.

With every seed you plant, with every tree you tend,

You leave a legacy of hope, where broken dreams can mend.

In fields where wildflowers bloom, let hope take root and grow,

In songs of rustling grasses, let your hearts forever know,

That though we’ve left you scars and pain, there’s still a way to mend,

To bring about a brighter dawn, where sorrow can now end.

So rise, dear future guardians, and heed this humble plea,

To forge a path of healing, to let the wild be free.

For though we’ve faltered, in our wake, there’s still a chance for grace,

In your hands lies the power, to heal this sacred place.

With every step you take, may you walk with gentle feet,

And every path you choose, may it make the world complete.

For in your care and keeping, lies the promise of the Earth,

A legacy of love and hope, a tale of endless worth.

So rise, dear children of the dawn, and let your spirits soar,

For in your hands lies the power, to heal and to restore.

Take this world we’ve given, with all its scars and pain,

And weave a brighter future, where love and hope remain.

Roger Chao is a Melbourne-based writer who is passionate about social justice. You can follow him on Twitter @rogerchao_aus.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles