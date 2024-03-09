Photographer's gift: Tiny moments, greater truths

Camera's gift: Tiny moments, greater truths (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

'A tear contains an ocean' — photographers are uniquely placed to notice the tiny moments in people's lives that reveal greater truths.

This man lived in a hostel in South Melbourne and spent his days collecting bottles from the streets. With the proceeds, he supported an orphaned girl in South America. (Photo, circa late 1980s.)

After I took this photo, he invited me to the hostel and proudly showed me a picture of the little girl who held pride of place in his humble room.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

