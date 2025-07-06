Photographer earns his stripes with zany zoo illusion

At a quick glance, one could mistake these curious zebras at Melbourne's Werribee Open Range Zoo for a four-eared natural wonder! (Photo, circa 2004.)
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
