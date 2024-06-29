SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Paul McCartney — Rocker, roller, really nice bloke

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Paul McCartney rocking the MCG with his New World Tour concert. (Photo, 1993.)

It was the thrill of a lifetime for me, a huge Beatles fan, to be invited to spend an hour with Paul McCartney and wife Linda in a private room before his Melbourne concert. 

The charismatic frontman was unpretentious and genuine, and we enjoyed an interesting chat.

Later, I watched in awe as Paul performed a stunning rendition of 'Blackbird' on his 6-string guitar — a career highlight.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

