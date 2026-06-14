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Painters and Dockers 'doing time' at Docklands

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In the early 2000s, I photographed Aussie pub rock band Painters and Dockers — not 'in the back of a Divi van' ! But looking a tad ominous in Melbourne's old Docklands.

I had become good mates with the now-veteran band's frontman Paulie Stewart OAM (third from right) when we both worked in the newspaper world.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

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EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Painters and Dockers Paulie Stewart pub rock You're going home in the back of a Divi van Docklands black and white
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