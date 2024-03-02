One jump ahead of the bushfire (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
A frog, desperate to escape the flames — caught on camera, mid-leap, during coverage of the NSW 1972 bushfires.
Fortunately, the frog survived as well as creating a memorable front-page image!
**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
Related Articles
- Mighty marathon swim
- Russian defectors' dance of love
- EYE FOR AUSTRALIA: Surf's tough at Shipstern Bluff
- EYE FOR AUSTRALIA: Poverty bites
- EYE FOR AUSTRALIA: Gorilla thriller!
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.