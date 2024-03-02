SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

One jump ahead of the bushfire

By | | comments |
One jump ahead of the bushfire (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)


A frog, desperate to escape the flames — caught on camera, mid-leap, during coverage of the NSW 1972 bushfires.

Fortunately, the frog survived as well as creating a memorable front-page image!

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**


Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
NSW ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism newspaper bushfire frog Sydney cfa nature
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
One jump ahead of the bushfire

A frog, desperate to escape the flames — caught on camera, mid-leap, durin ...  
Mighty marathon swim

Marathon swimmer Tammy van Wisse pictured at Port Phillip Bay, training for her ...  
Russian defectors' dance of love

Russian defectors Mikhail Baryshnikov and Natalia Makarova's performance of ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate