Off-beat but on-song: Actor Geoffrey Rush shines on

Studio shot of notably expressive Australian actor Geoffrey Rush. (Photo, circa 2000.)
Says Wikipedia:
Geoffrey Roy Rush AC is an Australian actor known for often playing eccentric roles on both stage and screen. He has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award [for "Shine"] a Primetime Emmy Award and a Tony Award, making him the only Australian to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, in addition to three BAFTA Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.
Rush is the founding president of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts and was named the 2012 Australian of the Year.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
