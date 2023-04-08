Oasis reunion? Some might say, maybe

Before the band split, Oasis had sold over 70 million records worldwide (Image via freevector.com)

One of the Gallagher brothers has said an Oasis reunion is 'happening'. IA's music man David Kowalski questions that likelihood.

THE BIG NEWS this week — vocalist Liam Gallagher has said an Oasis reunion is "happening”.

OASIS REUNION — WHAT'S THE STORY?

Call me cynical, but I have my doubts a reunion will get off the ground any time soon.

Oasis guitarist and brother of Liam, Noel Gallagher, has repeatedly said he’s not interested:

"If Oasis hadn’t reached their potential and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be… To do some monumental [venue], I’ve already done them. It’s just not something that appeals to me."

Three years and two albums into their career, Oasis played two nights at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire in 1996 to a combined crowd of over 250,000 people, all of whom won a lottery for ticket allocation: 2.6 million people applied — that’s around five per cent of the UK population at the time. I think Noel Gallagher's point here is well made.

Other pundits in the press have wondered whether the band should bother getting back together at all. Do we need an Oasis reformation tour? Oasis is now old enough to have a second generation of fans who weren’t even born when their debut album Definitely Maybe was first released in 1994 and they’d love to see the band together again.

Beyond a mere nostalgic experience, I’d like to see them allow space for younger bands to get some exposure. When they played those legendary Knebworth shows, Oasis had organised for an entire afternoon on each day for younger bands to play to the assembled crowd – including Cast, Manic Street Preachers, Ocean Colour Scene, The Prodigy and The Chemical Brothers – before they hit the stage at the end of the show.

If Oasis were to play big shows like that again, it would be a massive boost for the current wave of acts in the UK who could potentially share those huge audiences. That would do the music scene a big favour.

If nothing else, a reunion would suggest the two brothers had reconciled for the first time since 2009, when Oasis imploded and ceased to exist as a band.

Are there many people willing to shell out big bucks to see them retread some of the bangers from their dour later-period albums like Heathen Chemistry? When and if Noel is ever hurting for cash, I guess we’ll find out.

DAISYCUTTERS DEFINITELY BACK TOGETHER

Speaking of getting the band back together, Brisbane indie-rockers The Daisycutters have reunited and given us a brand new album entitled Become What You Are.

A few years away from each other hasn’t hurt band members. Originally winning the Triple J Unearthed competition in 1999, the band released a number of albums in the early 2000s that gathered a hardcore following.

They've always delivered music of a high quality and really deserved more attention. The lead single from album The Longer we do this, the easier it will be… shows that vocalist Cameron Wilson’s ability to crush a melody has not diminished in the intervening years. The band is still as powerful as ever. This track is proof they deserve national treasure status.

GET YOUR TECHNICOLOUR ON WITH GEORGIA FIELDS

Five months after her third album, Hiraeth, Georgia Fields is back with a new single, 'Snakes and Ladders'. (Originally recorded in 2012.)

There are some real 'Strawberry Fields Forever'-styled Mellotron sounds on here, which add a psychedelic gleam to this beautiful new song from the Melbourne-based songwriter.

The cleverly artsy video gives a shade of darkness to offset the technicolour of the music. Georgia is a musician who keeps listeners guessing and it’s always a surprise where she’ll go next.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS UNCORK NINTH ALBUM

Canada’s The New Pornographers are an indie “supergroup” of sorts, despite the fact that none of the members had any success in their previous bands. Continue as a Guest is their ninth album in total and their brand new one.

The band’s stock in trade is extremely pop-friendly tunes with slightly odd arrangements that reveal their secrets after several listens. Their sound is extremely compelling and this new album is no exception.

The band's latest single 'Bottle Episodes' is full of heavenly hooks and boy-girl harmonies shared between Carl Newman and Neko Case.

HOODOO GURUS HIGHLIGHT — ONE FOR THE ROAD

And finally, an anthem dedicated to everyone who needs a well-earned holiday.

Self-employed or otherwise, working hard to keep the country moving forward, we still have those moments when we wish we were 1,000 miles away from whatever stressful activity is adding grey hairs to our heads.

Not to mention, this is one of the Hoodoos' greatest-ever songs…

LISTEN TO THIS WEEKS SPECIALLY CURATED PLAYLIST BELOW:

David Kowalski is a writer, musician, educator, sound engineer and podcaster. His podcasts 'The Sound and the Fury Podcast' and 'Audio Cumulus' can be heard exclusively here. You can follow David on Twitter @sound_fury_pod.