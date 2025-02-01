SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Night light shows off Melbourne icon

By | | comments |

This image of a soldier admiring Melbourne’s iconic exhibition building at night is a prime example of a photojournalist's "must have" — the ability to master light. (Photo, 1988.)

In 1888, electric lighting was installed for the Centennial International Exhibition to celebrate the nation's bicentennial.

The building, in Carlton Gardens, was lit inside and out by electric lights. Claimed to be the largest installation of arc lighting in the world, it illuminated 35 acres of the exhibition. 

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
AUSTRALIAN HISTORY ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Melbourne Melbourne Exhibition Building centennial bicentennial soldier black and white
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Night light shows off Melbourne icon

This image of a soldier admiring Melbourne’s iconic exhibition building at night ...  
Black Monday: When money talked in Melbourne and said 'goodbye'

Stockbroker Roger Trevaskis literally counted his losses on the floor of the ...  
Pat Cash — Courting fans and counting autographs

Fans came in droves to get an autograph from Aussie tennis star Pat Cash after he ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate