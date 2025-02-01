Night light shows off Melbourne icon

This image of a soldier admiring Melbourne’s iconic exhibition building at night is a prime example of a photojournalist's "must have" — the ability to master light. (Photo, 1988.)

In 1888, electric lighting was installed for the Centennial International Exhibition to celebrate the nation's bicentennial.

The building, in Carlton Gardens, was lit inside and out by electric lights. Claimed to be the largest installation of arc lighting in the world, it illuminated 35 acres of the exhibition.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

