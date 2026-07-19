Night in pink satin: Natalia Makarova's Giselle still haunts

In 1975, I captured prima ballerina Natalia Makarova's ethereal performance in her Melbourne debut of Giselle (Act II) as a guest artist of Ballet Victoria.

The pink satin pointe shoes worn by Makarova in this performance are preserved in the Arts Centre Melbourne archives.

Mostly, eyes were on the mighty Baryshnikov that night, but Makarova's historic performance was equally haunting.

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Natalia Makarova performing Giselle in Melbourne in 1975 (photo, Bill McAuley)

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.