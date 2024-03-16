Nazi thugs putting the boot in (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)



Anti-Apartheid demonstration in Sydney, 1971.

Getting close – but not too close – this photo chronicles a vicious assault: a man wearing a swastika and jackboots attacks Anti-Apartheid protesters opposing the 1971 Springbok (South African rugby team) Tour of Australia.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

