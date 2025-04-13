Nature's royalty — photographer's gold

Photojournalists are geared to keeping a camera close, even when not on assignment. (Photo, circa 2005.)

It paid off this day when, driving up the Hume Highway in Victoria, I was rewarded with a stunning skyline.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

