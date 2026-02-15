SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

My eye on the tiger — for 7 hours

By | | comments |

I once waited seven hours for a tiger at Melbourne Zoo to make himself available for my camera  — my finger on the trigger the entire time.

As the magnificent beast approached, he looked up, straight into my lens. Eye contact! Click!

Photographers are exceptionally curious and have the patience to explore — but they must be stubborn and willing to wait until conditions are perfect.

One of my personal favourites; this photo was worth the wait.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ARTS ANIMALS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism photographer tiger Melbourne Zoo wildlife camera telescopic lens
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
My eye on the tiger — for 7 hours

I once waited seven hours for a tiger to make himself available for my camera — ...  
3 judges, 2 decades and 1 bad wig later, Tony Mokbel walks free

Drug baron Tony Mokbel pictured leaving Melbourne Magistrates' Court with crim ...  
When "Brother Ray" hit the road in Melbourne

Fondly known as "brother Ray" to friends and fellow musicians, legendary soul sing ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal