My eye on the tiger — for 7 hours

I once waited seven hours for a tiger at Melbourne Zoo to make himself available for my camera — my finger on the trigger the entire time.

As the magnificent beast approached, he looked up, straight into my lens. Eye contact! Click!

Photographers are exceptionally curious and have the patience to explore — but they must be stubborn and willing to wait until conditions are perfect.

One of my personal favourites; this photo was worth the wait.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

