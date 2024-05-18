Montie Montana: The greatest trick roper of his time

Montie Montana: The greatest trick roper of his time (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Cowboy star Roy Rogers called Montie Montana the greatest trick roper of his time. Bill McAuley has the picture to prove it.

This assignment tasked me with trying to capture the brilliance of actor and "rope spinner" Montie Montana, who had come to Sydney, all the way from – you guessed it – Montana, USA. (Photograph, 1972.)

According to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame:

'Cowboy star Roy Rogers called Montana the greatest trick roper of his time. He had small roles in 19 films, including The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.'

I shot this photo using a super wide-angle lens, composing the image so as to place Montana inside his loop of rope.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

EDITOR'S NOTE: This inventive photograph was part of a portfolio that won Bill the 1972 Nikon-Walkley Australian Press Photographer of the Year award.

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career ;began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

