SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Montie Montana: The greatest trick roper of his time

By | | comments |
Montie Montana: The greatest trick roper of his time (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Cowboy star Roy Rogers called Montie Montana the greatest trick roper of his time. Bill McAuley has the picture to prove it.

This assignment tasked me with trying to capture the brilliance of actor and "rope spinner" Montie Montana, who had come to Sydney, all the way from – you guessed it – Montana, USA. (Photograph, 1972.)

According to the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame:

'Cowboy star Roy Rogers called Montana the greatest trick roper of his time. He had small roles in 19 films, including The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.'

I shot this photo using a super wide-angle lens, composing the image so as to place Montana inside his loop of rope.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

EDITOR'S NOTE: This inventive photograph was part of a portfolio that won Bill the 1972 Nikon-Walkley Australian Press Photographer of the Year award.

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career ;began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
INTERNATIONAL FILM AND DRAMA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Montie Montana rope spinner trick roper cowboy actor The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Montie Montana: The greatest trick roper of his time

Cowboy star Roy Rogers called Montie Montana the greatest trick roper of his time. ...  
The 'Man from Snowy River' makes a comeback 

Six years after the release of one of Australia's most iconic movies, the country ...  
When your dunny is too funny for words

World-renowned master painter James Egan (RIP) poses with one of his humorous ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate