Mighty marathon swim

Tammy van Wisse swims the mighty Murray (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)



Marathon swimmer Tammy van Wisse pictured at Port Phillip Bay, training for her record-breaking swim of the Murray. (Photo, 2000.)

On 18 February 2001, van Wisse completed the challenge of swimming the entire length of the Murray River in South Australia, from the Australian Alps to the ocean, in 106 days.

This incredible Australian athlete covered a distance of 2,438 kilometres in this time — a feat no one else has achieved.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**



Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Among other books, Bill McAuley has published the collection 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles