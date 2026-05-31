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Michael Jackson: Thriller at the 'G'

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As a photojournalist, my job put me up close to some of the world's biggest acts. Few were bigger than Michael Jackson. (Photo, 1996.)

These images were captured at the MCG in Melbourne during Jackson's HIStory World Tour.

 

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

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EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Michael Jackson Thriller HIStory World Tour musician MCG Melbourne
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