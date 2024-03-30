SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Marcia Hines — An Australian icon

By | | comments |
Marcia Hines — An Australian icon (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

With a career spanning upwards of five decades, beloved musical icon Marcia Hines was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.

These days, Hines is well known for her work as a judge on the TV show Australian Idol

She is pictured here during a magazine shoot at Melbourne's old Victoria Dock. (Photo circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

 Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism Marcia Hines music Australia Idol Hair ARIA Hall of Fame Melbourne
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
Marcia Hines — An Australian icon

With a career spanning upwards of five decades, beloved musical icon Marcia ...  
Midnight Oil puts Burra on the map

This small South Australian farmhouse became an international icon after appearing ...  
Nazi thugs putting the boot in

A vicious assault: a man wearing a swastika and jackboots attacks Anti-Apartheid ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate