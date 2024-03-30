Marcia Hines — An Australian icon (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

With a career spanning upwards of five decades, beloved musical icon Marcia Hines was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.

These days, Hines is well known for her work as a judge on the TV show Australian Idol.

She is pictured here during a magazine shoot at Melbourne's old Victoria Dock. (Photo circa 2000.)

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

