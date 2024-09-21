Major theatrics in Melbourne!

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Japanese Kabuki performers took the stage in Melbourne, electrifying audiences with their unique style. (Photo, 1988.)

Big on heavily stylised drama with lavish costumes, Kabuki theatre performers are utterly breathtaking in full kumadori make-up.

The term "kabuki" originates from a Japanese verb that describes young samurai and is best translated as "offbeat."

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles