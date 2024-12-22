Look, there's Santa — 20 storeys above Sydney Harbour!

It's the end of the year and time to look back at some of the iconic photos featured in EYE FOR AUSTRALIA in 2024.
December's gift (shown above) is a 1970s Santa dangling 20 storeys above Sydney Harbour.
IA series Eye for Australia looks at the nation through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.
We hope you enjoy our pictorial wrap-up for the year that was.
Eye for Australia: 2024
November
Bob Hawke, the "Silver Bodgie" — even kids thought he was cool (Circa 1988)
October
Howzat! Braithwaite bowled out (1976)
September
Major theatrics in Melbourne! (1988)
August
Police officers clowning around? (Circa 2000)
July
Kevin Bartlett — the toughest of Tigers (1991)
June
Paul McCartney — Rocker, roller, really nice bloke (1993)
May
The "Man from Snowy River" makes a comeback (1988)
April
Surrounded by giants (Circa 2010)
March
Nazi thugs putting the boot in (1971)
February
Russian defectors' dance of love (1975)
January
Gorilla thriller! (Circa 2000)
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.
