Look, there's Santa — 20 storeys above Sydney Harbour!

It's the end of the year and time to look back at some of the iconic photos featured in EYE FOR AUSTRALIA in 2024.

December's gift (shown above) is a 1970s Santa dangling 20 storeys above Sydney Harbour.

IA series Eye for Australia looks at the nation through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.

We hope you enjoy our pictorial wrap-up for the year that was.

Eye for Australia: 2024

November

Bob Hawke, the "Silver Bodgie" — even kids thought he was cool (Circa 1988)

October

Howzat! Braithwaite bowled out (1976)

September



Major theatrics in Melbourne! (1988)

August

Police officers clowning around? (Circa 2000)

July



Kevin Bartlett — the toughest of Tigers (1991)

June



Paul McCartney — Rocker, roller, really nice bloke (1993)

May



The "Man from Snowy River" makes a comeback (1988)

April

Surrounded by giants (Circa 2010)

March



Nazi thugs putting the boot in (1971)

February



Russian defectors' dance of love (1975)

January



Gorilla thriller! (Circa 2000)

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

