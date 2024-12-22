SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Look, there's Santa — 20 storeys above Sydney Harbour!

By
(Photos courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

It's the end of the year and time to look back at some of the iconic photos featured in EYE FOR AUSTRALIA in 2024.

December's gift (shown above) is a 1970s Santa dangling 20 storeys above Sydney Harbour.

IA series Eye for Australia looks at the nation through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.

We hope you enjoy our pictorial wrap-up for the year that was.

Eye for Australia: 2024

November

  Bob Hawke, the "Silver Bodgie" — even kids thought he was cool  (Circa 1988)

October 

  Howzat! Braithwaite bowled out (1976)

September

   
Major theatrics in Melbourne! (1988)

August 

.
Police officers clowning around? (Circa 2000)

July 

   
Kevin Bartlett — the toughest of Tigers (1991)

June 

 
Paul McCartney — Rocker, roller, really nice bloke (1993)

 May 

   
The "Man from Snowy River" makes a comeback (1988)

 April 

Surrounded by giants (Circa 2010)

March

 
Nazi thugs putting the boot in (1971)

February


Russian defectors' dance of love (1975)

January

 
Gorilla thriller! (Circa 2000)

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

EYE FOR AUSTRALIA Bill McAuley 2024 photography Bob Hawke Paul McArtney Nazis Darryl Braithwaite Kevin Bartlett photojournalism


