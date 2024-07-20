Longlegs reinvents the crime genre with pure nightmare fuel

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. Digital editor Dan Jensen investigates one of this year's scariest films.

EVERY NOW AND THEN, a detective thriller comes along that is widely regarded as a horror film. The Silence of the Lambs was one and some people believe Seven earns its place in the same category. Longlegs doesn't hide its horror movie presence and offers one of the scariest movies released this year.

Indie horror darling Maika Monroe (It Follows, The Guest) stars as detective Lee Harker, whose hint of psychic abilities gives the department a reason to put her on the case of a serial killer going by the name of Longlegs. For decades, there has been a string of brutal family murder-suicides with an occult twist, leaving police bereft of enough clues to find the killer.

Then we meet Dale Ferdinand Cobble, the Longlegs killer, played by Nicolas Cage. And this has got to be the performance of the year. Unrecognisable in some seriously creepy prosthetics and make-up with long, filthy hair to match, Cage is given the opportunity to go wilder and more insane than he’s ever been. And when it comes to Cage, that's really saying something.

But Cage's level of over-the-top performance adds to the frightening discomfort the character instils in the audience. It’s a terrifying display of insanity that brings to life what may go down as one of the most terrifying antagonists in the history of cinema.

Director Osgood Perkins (son of Psycho’s Anthony) has delivered some cracking films thus far, including the brilliant February (known as The Blackcoat’s Daughter everywhere else in the world). And with Longlegs, Perkins has given us a serial killer thriller that deserves its place among the greats, including the aforementioned Silence of the Lambs.

Between the outstanding performances, the keen eye for composition and everything else that a director does well, Perkins has managed to create something that crawls under your skin and stays there from the first act till the closing credits. He has directed the film with a rock n' roll attitude and it shows.

Longlegs is not a pleasant film. It’s dark. Really, really dark. Aside from Cage’s maniacal performance and appearance (which has been cleverly hidden by the marketing team, a miracle in this day of digital information overload), there’s a cloud of dread that hangs over the film causing a feeling of deep discomfort and genuine nervousness. And that’s rare for a horror film these days to successfully accomplish, particularly coming out of Hollywood.

Some may find the film to move a little slowly, but there isn’t a dull moment in the entire story. It’s fascinating, and when you have such incredible performances, music and production design to take in with every frame, there’s no chance of boredom creeping in.

Speaking of the art department, hats off to everyone who made each location in the film feel so realistic that you can imagine the smells and texture of the surroundings. It’s rare that a film can give such a visceral experience as Longlegs. Also, setting the film in 1993 helps to give it a nostalgic feeling, reminiscent of Lambs and Seven.

In the lead role, Monroe absolutely shines. Her character has a lot going on that isn’t revealed until the third act, but by that time, you understand why she acts the way she does. And the performance is incredibly convincing. So many subtle nuances that transform the performer into the character and it’s a joy to watch.

As mentioned earlier, the score by reclusive composer Zilgi (actually a pseudonym for Elvis Perkins, brother of Osgood) is beautifully unsettling. Featuring strings that sound like the instruments are bleeding, it’s a soundscape designed to disturb. Partnered with the creepy visuals and atmosphere of the film, it’s a perfect match made in hell.

Little should be said about the plot as this is a film best savoured without much prior knowledge (hence why the trailers have been intentionally vague) but there is a supernatural element that seems to have put some people off. Perhaps the shift from a more grounded detective thriller into full-on supernatural territory isn’t for everyone, but the demonic nature of the third act at least sets Longlegs apart from the usual serial killer fare. Sure, it’s a little absurd, but no more so than some of the plots of the greatest horror classics.

If you enjoy a thrill ride with the darker side of cinema, Longlegs is not going to disappoint. It’s worth the price of admission just to be awed by Nic Cage’s performance alone. It’s a scary film, but not in the traditional movie style of things jumping out of the shadows as a loud noise makes your heart jump. If it does its job right, Longlegs will upset you, terrify and haunt you, and make you squirm in your seat. The film doesn’t have a social commentary or a message to make, it’s just a damn good time at the movies.

