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Legend, John Landy: The athlete who 'went the extra mile'

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Pictured here in his role as chairman of the Australian Wool Research and Development Corporation, the late John Landy was also considered to have performed Australia's most admirable sporting moment of the 20th Century. (Photo, circa 1990s.)

As well as being an agricultural scientist and Governor of Victoria in 2001, the world-record-holding athlete is widely considered to have performed 'the finest and most selfless Australian sporting moment of the 20th Century'.

As reported by the ABC:

'John Landy was the first Australian and second man ever to run a four-minute mile and famously helped compatriot Ron Clarke off the ground during a 1956 race before going on to win.'

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

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EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism John Landy world record holder athlete Governor of Victoria Australian Wool Research and Development Corporation agricultural scientist
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