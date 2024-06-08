SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

Julian Lennon — Like father, like son

Julian Lennon — Like father, like son (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

This portrait of Julian Lennon – which shows his remarkable likeness to "Beatles" father, John Lennon – was taken at a Melbourne press conference in 1985. 

The Beatles monster hit 'Hey Judewas famously written by Paul McCartney about young Julian.

The young gun was in Australia promoting his megahit, 'Too Late for Goodbyes' — the first single from Lennon's 1984 debut studio album Valotte. The song was a top-ten hit, reaching No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart in November 1984 and No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1985.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

