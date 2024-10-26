John Williamson — The man among the gum trees

John Williamson — He doesn't mind a gum tree

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

John Williamson AM is an Australian country music and folk music singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, TV host and proud conservationist. (Photo, circa 1990s.)

According to Wikipedia, he has released over 50 albums and has sold more than 4,000,000 albums in Australia. His best-known hit is arguably 'True Blue', but if you toss his name into an Aussie conversation, you'll also likely hear: Isn't he the man who wrote 'Home Among The Gum Trees'?

His album Wildlife Warriors: It's Time was released in November 2006 following the death of Aussie eco-warrior Steve Irwin. A portion of each sale was donated to Irwin's charity Wildlife Warriors Conservation Foundation.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles