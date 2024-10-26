SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
John Williamson — The man among the gum trees

John Williamson —  He doesn't mind a gum tree
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

John Williamson AM is an Australian country music and folk music singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, TV host and proud conservationist. (Photo, circa 1990s.)

According to Wikipedia, he has released over 50 albums and has sold more than 4,000,000 albums in Australia. His best-known hit is arguably 'True Blue', but if you toss his name into an Aussie conversation, you'll also likely hear: Isn't he the man who wrote 'Home Among The Gum Trees'?

His album Wildlife Warriors: It's Time was released in November 2006 following the death of Aussie eco-warrior Steve Irwin. A portion of each sale was donated to Irwin's charity Wildlife Warriors Conservation Foundation.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

AUSTRALIA ENVIRONMENT ARTS MUSIC
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism John Williamson True Blue Home Among The Gum Trees folk music country music Old Man Emu
John Williamson — The man among the gum trees

