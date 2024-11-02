SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Music News

James Reyne — All lit up

By | | comments |
James Reyne — All lit up
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
 

Frontman of Australian Crawl singer/songwriter James Reyne "mumbled" his way to producing top ten hits, such as 'The Boys Light Up' and 'Reckless'. (Photo, circa 2000.)

Disbanding in 1986, the beloved Aussie rock band was named after the front crawl swimming style, commonly known as the "Australian crawl".

Today, Reyne continues to enjoy a successful career as a solo artist.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

 Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
AUSTRALIA ARTS MUSIC LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism black and white James Reyne Australian Crawl The Boys Light Up Reckless rock and roll
Share Article
Recent articles by Bill McAuley
James Reyne — All lit up

Frontman of Australian Crawl singer/songwriter James Reyne "mumbled" his way t ...  
John Williamson — The man among the gum trees

John Williamson AM is an Australian country music and folk music singer-song ...  
Howzat! — Braithwaite bowled out 

Daryl Braithwaite, frontman for Aussie band Sherbet, is well and truly stumped ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate