James Reyne — All lit up

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)



Frontman of Australian Crawl singer/songwriter James Reyne "mumbled" his way to producing top ten hits, such as 'The Boys Light Up' and 'Reckless'. (Photo, circa 2000.)

Disbanding in 1986, the beloved Aussie rock band was named after the front crawl swimming style, commonly known as the "Australian crawl".

Today, Reyne continues to enjoy a successful career as a solo artist.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

