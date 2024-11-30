SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Music News

James Morrison — He's 'all that jazz' and more

By
James Morrison — He's 'all that jazz' and more
(Photos courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

There's cool and then there's 'jazz cool'... and then there's James Morrison. (Photo, 2000.)

The accomplished Australian multi-instrumentalist also plays trombone, piano, saxophone and double bass.

Here are just some of James Morrison AM's remarkable achievements:

He has recorded with The London Symphony Orchestra, rock legends INXS... written the opening fanfare for the Olympic Games... played classical trumpet at the Kremlin; broken a Guinness World Record conducting the world's largest orchestra... was a TV presenter on Top Gear Australia and in 2016 was a guest of [former] President Obama at the White House... He’s a pilot, rally driver, sailor, author and even an inventor.

He is also an adjunct professor at the University of South Australia, where he leads his own music academy.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
ARTS MUSIC LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism black and white James Morrison trumpet virtuoso jazz Guinness Book of Records
