It's 'plane' to see — one man's trash is another's treasure

A farmer stands proudly atop a 1945 Douglas C-47 Dakota (Skytrain) — his Rupanyup property in Victoria home to a collection of hundreds of cars, trucks, tractors, helicopters and assorted aircraft. (Photo, circa 2005.)

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Related Articles