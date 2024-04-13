This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

It wasn't here

I dreamed a world where beings live in peace

And hold each other dear.

It wasn't here.

I dreamed a world where all are loved as

Children of the Universe.

It wasn't here.

I dreamed a world where gods do not exist

And goodness lives.

It wasn't here.

A world where life in all its forms

Is left in peace to live.

It wasn't here.

A world where war was never dreamed

And reason rules.

It wasn't here.

I wish it were.

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

You can see more photos from Bill McAuley HERE.

