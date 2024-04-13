SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

It wasn't here

By | | comments |
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

It wasn't here

I dreamed a world where beings live in peace
And hold each other dear.
It wasn't here.

I dreamed a world where all are loved as 
Children of the Universe.
It wasn't here.

I dreamed a world where gods do not exist
And goodness lives.
It wasn't here.

A world where life in all its forms 
Is left in peace to live.
It wasn't here.

A world where war was never dreamed
And reason rules.
It wasn't here.

I wish it were.

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

You can see more photos from Bill McAuley HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ENVIRONMENT ARTS POETRY AND VERSE WAR LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem world war universe peace human life atheism Ann Meharg
Share Article
Recent articles by Ann Meharg
It wasn't here

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: In a nutshell

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: Just stop

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate