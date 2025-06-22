Indie pop-rock angel, Angie Hart

Angie Hart is an Australian vocalist best known for her role as lead singer in the alt pop-rock band Frente! (Photo, mid-1990s.)

Frente!'s bouncy 1992 hit single 'Accidently Kelly Street' – the misspelling of "accidentally" is deliberate – peaked at No.4 on the Australian singles charts.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

