IA Writing Competition 2024 WINNERS!

Independent Australia is delighted to announce its IA Writing Competition winners for 2024!

CONGRATULATIONS to our two prize-winners on their outstanding entries.

WINNER: Kim Sawyer — 'The perils of indifference: History repeats itself in Gaza' (Read this winning entry HERE. )

It was a privilege and a considerable challenge to select the winning entry this year. Thank you to all the writers as each should be proud of their compelling and powerful contributions.



It makes me feel confident about the essential role writing has to play at this concerning time of AI (not IA because THAT is a badge of honour) where ethics, fairness and integrity in what is being presented are essential.



I found it interesting, but understandable, that so many entries concerned the Israeli/ Palestinian conflict. Though human rights, race relations, the environment , the fate of whistleblowers and a powerful piece on scam victims, also featured.



On "scamming" there are a couple of lines in victim Kim Sawyer’s piece which will remain with me: 'Scammers need a facilitator, that facilitator is a bank. Banks may not be the thieves, but they do drive the getaway car.'

But the best and most evocative article in my judgement is another article by Kim Sawyer — 'The perils of indifference: History repeats itself on Gaza'.



Beautifully written, it features some excellent and apposite quotes from the remarkable Nobel prize winner, Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. One, in particular, is worth highlighting: 'Indifference is more dangerous than anger and hatred… indifference is not a response. Indifference is not a beginning; it is an end. Indifference is the friend of the enemy.'



Dr. Sawyer for me is a worthy winner in the Most Compelling Article category. Certainly, I was compelled!

~ Ranald Macdonald