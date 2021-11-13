IA Book Club: 'Memoirs Of A Rebel — Black Market Shooting'

Lindy Kittel explores a new book by Kon Georgiou, which reveals his life as a bikie and how he came to be in prison for triple murder.

THE AUTHOR of Memoirs Of A Rebel: Black Market Shooting was a rebel long before he wore the patch of the club with that name.

The black sheep of his family, Kon Georgiou lived life on his own terms – dealing drugs, playing hard and loving life in Sydney’s Kings Cross – before joining the Rebels Motorcycle Club.

Now serving time for murder in Goulburn Supermax, Georgiou was denied permission to write his story by the prison governor. But true to his rebel nature, this only made him more determined.

In Memoirs Of A Rebel: Black Market Shooting, Georgiou not only reveals how he came to be in prison for triple murder but gives a fascinating insight into biker culture in Australia.

A person with a beard, tattoos, a Harley-Davidson and a patch might create a formidable image, but not necessarily an acceptable one. However, as Kon explains, motorcycle clubs are as many and diverse as the members within them.

Despite differences in philosophies, club culture is a multi-faceted brotherhood with strict rules, a firm hierarchy, a strong code of honour and one that creates a sense of family and belonging for those who feel they do not fit within the traditional roles and norms of society.

Georgiou writes:

“So, I will implore you to not be quick to judge your fellow man or woman; instead, look inward first. Perhaps by doing that you will get a semblance of what pushed that person to take that action.”

It seems in telling his story, Georgiou is seeking understanding — but never approval or pity.

He describes his environment in prison and makes some valid points about how some people are treated in the penal system; which doesn't just deprive them of liberty but uses physical and psychological effects to crush and control, rather than efforts to truly rehabilitate. These detainees are then released as damaged souls.

His writing style is relaxed – it could be a story told around a campfire or in a bar – and as a result, there are times he rambles, repeats and even contradicts. However, Kon’s story is one of interest and intrigue — and one that, ironically perhaps, holds his readers captive.

While Kon Georgiou’s story is a memoir, the ending suggests he has more to say, so perhaps we will see more.

It should be noted this book has a narrative style that may not appeal to everyone: be prepared for odd capitalisations, missing words, poor spelling and punctuation, and bad grammar. Whether this is by intention or default, only the editor knows. Readers, therefore, who have a tendency to proofread even signage on shop windows may find this book a challenge.

But this isn’t a book that’s meant to be “enjoyed” in the true sense, anyway. Instead, it’s a book for those who want to understand what brings some people to make the decisions they do and how they end up on the path they take.

Worth reading.

'Memoirs of a Rebel: Black Market Shooting' is available from Amazon for $19.80 (paperback) RRP.

Lindy Kittel is a social justice advocate living with disability in rural Tasmania.

