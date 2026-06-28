Howzat! — Daryl Braithwaite bows out

Australian musician Daryl Braithwaite formally announced his retirement (after 58 years) from live performing this week.

Widely known as the former frontman for iconic Aussie band Sherbet, Braithwaite went on to enjoy a successful solo career that included his much-loved cover of Ricky Lee Jones' and Walter Becker's 'The Horses' — still sung, anthem-like, at pubs and sporting venues all around this country.

Back in 1976, I took this black-and-white pic of Braithwaite being "stumped" during a publicity shoot in Sydney to promote Sherbet's mega-hit, 'Howzat'.

I captured the timeless frontman again, in 1995, at Brighton Baths in Melbourne.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

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