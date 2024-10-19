Howzat! — Braithwaite bowled out

(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Daryl Braithwaite, frontman for Aussie band Sherbet, is well and truly stumped during a publicity shoot in Hyde Park, Sydney, to promote the band's mega-hit single 'Howzat'. (Photo, 1976.)

Bowler of the day: keyboardist Garth Porter.

"Got him!"

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

