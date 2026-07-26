Howlin' Wind stands out

Photography is all about light and how to use it to great effect.

Silhouetted in an inner-city doorway in Melbourne in the mid-'80s, this photo of world-renowned flautist and composer Andrew "Howlin' Wind" Richardson boldly highlights a flute in the hands of its master.

**These photographs are part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.