How 'The Introvert’s Guide' helped me leave the house (and like it)

For those who prefer solitude but still crave connection, Jenny Valentish offers a guide that feels more like a friend than a lecture, writes Elizabeth Spiegel.

AS AN INTROVERT, I approached Jenny Valentish's The Introvert's Guide to Leaving the House with a certain amount of trepidation. Too often, I’ve seen advice to introverts that could be summarised as, “Fake it until you make it! Act like an extrovert and you’ll be so much happier!”

But while I’m generally content in my little bubble, I’m also aware of research that tells us that social connection helps to support our mental health so we can lead longer, healthier lives.

So what does Jenny Valentish have to offer someone like me?

It turns out that what she has to offer is a lot of solid, actionable suggestions to get her readers out of the house and talking to other people — maybe even making real connections.

Each chapter focuses on a particular situation or skill – parties, public speaking, making small talk, paying compliments – and offers scripts, tools and even attitude adjustments to make them easier. At some events, I might be able to pull on an “invisible high-vis vest” by giving myself a job to do, whether that’s something as simple as “Snacks Facilitator”, making sure the chip bowls are never empty.

In the chapter on parties, Valentish could have been talking directly to me in the section ‘Don’t let your mate carry the weight’ for the introvert with a naturally sociable partner. At the next social event we attend, perhaps I will remember to be more proactive about taking part, engage with more of our acquaintances and pay more attention to conversations. (I’m sure it will require practice.) But I’ll also make sure to identify somewhere I can go to chill if my mental battery starts feeling drained.

I do feel that if I try one of her recommendations every week or so, I will have enough homework for about a year: maybe I’ll come back with a second review in 12 months! Right now, though, I’ll give it five stars.

The Introvert's Guide to Leaving the House by Jenny Valentish is published by Simon and Schuster.

This book was reviewed by an IA Book Club member. If you would like to receive free high-quality books and have your review published on IA, subscribe to receive your complimentary IA Book Club membership.

Elizabeth Spiegel is a freelance editor and retired public servant.

