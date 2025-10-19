'Horsing around' in Melbourne springtime

This image of a Thoroughbred foal bonding with its mother was captured at a stud in Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula. (Photo, circa 1995.)

Most foals deemed promising for racing wait up to four or five years before they might qualify for a chance to run in a high-stakes event like the Melbourne Cup.

Considered by many to be the heart of Australian racing, Melbourne's ultimate Thoroughbred horse race will "stop the nation" this year on Tuesday, 4 November.

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

