'Horsing around' in Melbourne springtime

This image of a Thoroughbred foal bonding with its mother was captured at a stud in Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula. (Photo, circa 1995.)
Most foals deemed promising for racing wait up to four or five years before they might qualify for a chance to run in a high-stakes event like the Melbourne Cup.
Considered by many to be the heart of Australian racing, Melbourne's ultimate Thoroughbred horse race will "stop the nation" this year on Tuesday, 4 November.
**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- A tight finish: Triathletes put it all on the line
- Lionel Rose â€” a champion revealed
- Tracy Bartram â€” a brand of 'bubbly' that just gets better
- Jeff Kennett's Hawthorn hoodoo gone but not forgotten
- Skyline blue: A birdseye view